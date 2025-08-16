Williams caught all three of his targets for 24 yards in Saturday's 20-12 preseason win over Minnesota.

After failing to haul in a pass in the Patriots' preseason opener, Williams looked a little more settled Saturday, with his longest gain going for 13 yards late in the first quarter. The 2025 third-round pick still wasn't working with the first-team offense, as all three of his receptions came with Joshua Dobbs under center, but Williams is locked into a roster spot and could see more volume than expected early in the season if Stefon Diggs (knee) is limited in his return from ACL surgery.