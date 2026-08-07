Patriots' Kyle Williams: Vrabel wants to keep the WR involved

Despite Williams' modest role in training camp to date, coach Mike Vrabel says that the Patriots want to find ways to keep the 2025 third-rounder involved in the offense this season, Zack Cox of the Boston Herald reports.

"I really, really know that Kyle is going to help us," Vrabel noted Friday. "His speed is going to help us...we're going to find ways to get him the ball, and it may be outside of just the normal installation plays." As a rookie, Williams caught 10 of 21 targets for 209 yards and three touchdowns in 17 regular-season contests in 2025, but it's notable that those three scores all came on big plays. For now, Williams seems to be facing an uphill battles in terms of earning steady playing time in a crowded WR room, but if transactions or injuries change the composition of the unit, the Washington State product could make his mark as a complementary target alongside top options A.J. Brown and Romeo Doubs.