Patriots' LaAdrian Waddle: Back at practice
Waddle (head) returned to practice Tuesday, Phil Perry of CSNNE.com reports.
Now that he's healthy, Waddle should return to the role as Nate Solder's backup.
More News
-
Patriots' LaAdrian Waddle: Suffers injury Tuesday•
-
Lions activate T LaAdrian Waddle, DE Jason Jones off PUP list•
-
Lions OT LaAdrian Waddle on return: 'We're getting close'•
-
Lions OT LaAdrian Waddle's recovery is ahead of schedule•
-
Lions' LaAdrian Waddle begins running again•
-
Lions' Riley Reiff open to playing right tackle•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Don't draft Zeke
Everyone else is fine taking Ezekiel Elliott in the second round, but Chris Towers argues that...
-
Believe it or not: Zay's No. 1?
There were a lot of disappointing performances in Week 2 of the preseason, but surprisingly...
-
Podcast: Paul Perkins problems
Recapping a dreadful Monday Night Football game and playing some Fantasy Jeopardy on today’s...
-
Simple rules for winning in auctions
If you're into bidding and nominating instead of snaking and waiting, these tips based on our...
-
Twelve-team Fantasy auction
Why wait to draft players when you can shop 'til you drop for them?! Our auction results offer...
-
Beckham injures ankle Monday
Giants receiver Odell Beckham took a hard hit during Monday night's game against the Browns....