Waddle (knee) was not present on the Patriots' injury report Wednesday.

Waddle was a limited participant in practice last week after sitting out the AFC championship for the knee sprain he suffered in the divisional-round win over the Titans. The 26-year-old may slot back in as the Patriots' starting right tackle, but Cameron Fleming could also be in the mix for snaps.

