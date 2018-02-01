Patriots' LaAdrian Waddle: Clear of injury report
Waddle (knee) was not present on the Patriots' injury report Wednesday.
Waddle was a limited participant in practice last week after sitting out the AFC championship for the knee sprain he suffered in the divisional-round win over the Titans. The 26-year-old may slot back in as the Patriots' starting right tackle, but Cameron Fleming could also be in the mix for snaps.
