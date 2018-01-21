Waddle (knee) is inactive for Sunday's AFC championship game against the Jaguars.

Waddle was questionable entering Sunday's tilt after suffering a knee injury last week and being held out of practice, save for limited participation in Friday's session. With Waddle out, look for Cameron Fleming to step in and start at right tackle against a Jacksonville defense that has been among the NFL's best this season.

