Patriots' LaAdrian Waddle: Inactive Sunday
Waddle (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's tilt against the Bills.
Waddle injured his ankle in last week's game against Miami and wasn't able to register more than a limited participation in practice this week. Look for Cameron Fleming to see a spot start in Waddle's absence.
