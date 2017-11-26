Patriots' LaAdrian Waddle: Leaves game with ankle issue
Waddle suffered an ankle injury against the Dolphins on Sunday and is questionable to return.
With the game out of reach for the Dolphins, it's unlikely Waddle returns. In his place, Cameron Fleming will take over at right tackle.
