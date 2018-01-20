Waddle (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's AFC championship game against the Jaguars.

Waddle was a non-participant at practice Thursday but was able to return in a limited fashion Friday. The 26-year-old sustained the injury in last Sunday's win over the Titans, and Cameron Fleming would step in at right tackle should he be unable to face the Jaguars.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories