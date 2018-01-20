Patriots' LaAdrian Waddle: Questionable for AFC championship
Waddle (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's AFC championship game against the Jaguars.
Waddle was a non-participant at practice Thursday but was able to return in a limited fashion Friday. The 26-year-old sustained the injury in last Sunday's win over the Titans, and Cameron Fleming would step in at right tackle should he be unable to face the Jaguars.
