Play

Waddle agreed to a one-year deal with the Patriots on Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Waddle has spent the past two seasons as a backup in New England but started 24 games with the Lions in two and half seasons to begin his career. The 26-year-old could be line to take over at left tackle after Nate Solder signed with the Giants earlier in the month.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories