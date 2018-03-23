Patriots' LaAdrian Waddle: Remains in New England
Waddle agreed to a one-year deal with the Patriots on Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Waddle has spent the past two seasons as a backup in New England but started 24 games with the Lions in two and half seasons to begin his career. The 26-year-old could be line to take over at left tackle after Nate Solder signed with the Giants earlier in the month.
