Waddle suffered an undisclosed injury late in Tuesday's joint practice with the Texans, and is headed back to Boston for further evaluation, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Waddle is currently listed as the primary backup to Nate Solder at left tackle. His status will be updated once he's been examined and the nature of his injury diagnosed and disclosed.

