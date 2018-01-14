Patriots' LaAdrian Waddle: Suffers minor knee sprain
Waddle suffered a minor knee sprain during Saturday's win over the Titans and will be re-evaluated again later in the week, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.
Waddle's status for the upcoming AFC championship game remains up in the air, as the Patriots have not ruled him out at this point.
More News
-
Patriots' LaAdrian Waddle: Will play Monday•
-
Patriots' LaAdrian Waddle: Inactive Sunday•
-
Patriots' LaAdrian Waddle: Leaves game with ankle issue•
-
Patriots' LaAdrian Waddle: Back at practice•
-
Patriots' LaAdrian Waddle: Suffers injury Tuesday•
-
Lions activate T LaAdrian Waddle, DE Jason Jones off PUP list•
-
Divisional round injury updates
Playing in a playoff challenge for Fantasy? We've got the latest on injuries to help you o...
-
Turner heads to Carolina to save Cam
In a look back at Norv Turner's last 12 years as a playcaller, Dave Richard draws conclusions...
-
Who helped you win in 2017?
Todd Gurley was the biggest winner for Fantasy owners in 2017, but he wasn't the only running...
-
Fantasy football playoff rankings update
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to target in...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge: Pick Brady, Jones
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal divisional...
-
Divisional round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for the divisional...