Waddle (ankle) is officially active for Monday night's game against the Dolphins.

Waddle was listed as questionable after being a limited practice participant this week. The 26-year-old is likely to slot back in at right tackle for the Patriots with Marcus Cannon (ankle) still unavailable, but he could also serve as backup to Cameron Fleming.

