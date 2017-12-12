Patriots' LaAdrian Waddle: Will play Monday
Waddle (ankle) is officially active for Monday night's game against the Dolphins.
Waddle was listed as questionable after being a limited practice participant this week. The 26-year-old is likely to slot back in at right tackle for the Patriots with Marcus Cannon (ankle) still unavailable, but he could also serve as backup to Cameron Fleming.
