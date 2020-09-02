Miller, who was taken off the PUP list Monday, believes he's past the knee injury that landed him on IR last August, Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald reports. "(The ACL) feels good. Everything feels good," Miller noted Tuesday.

Over a year removed from the injury, Miller indicated he feels good enough that if the Patriots were playing a preseason game this week, he believes he could play. Though Miller is trying to make his mark in a backfield that also includes Sony Michel, Damien Harris, James White and Rex Burkhead, the 29-year-old's pre-injury track record and the fact that the team activated him from PUP rather than consider shelving him early on suggests that he can't be written off. The roster moves the Patriots make in the coming days should add some clarity to the situation, but for now Miller's range of outcomes (in terms of his 2020 fantasy value) is pretty wide, especially with last year's lead back Michel healthy again and second-year player Harris making a push for early-down work.