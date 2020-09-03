A hand injury may threaten the Week 1 status of Miller's teammate, Damien Harris, ESPN's Mike Reiss reports.

Harris was trending toward a key role in the Patriots' backfield to start the season, but his potential absence could create added early-season opportunities for last year's lead back Sony Michel, and perhaps Miller to a lesser extent, with pass-catching back James White and versatile Rex Burkhead also on hand. It may be a stretch to think that Miller -- who missed the 2019 season with a torn ACL -- is ready for a big workload out of the gate, but running backs coach Ivan Fears believes that 29-year-old, who averaged 4.6 yards per carry in 2018, can "bounce back and be the guy he was," while adding that he's sure "that's going to take a little time." The first order of business for Miller will be securing a roster spot, though it must be noted that some offseason rules changes have given teams added flexibility to stash players, something that could help Miller's cause in that regard.