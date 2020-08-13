The Patriots are placing Miller on their active/PUP list, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
The recently-signed running back suffered a torn ACL last August, so the Patriots have elected to ease the 29-year-old into the mix. Assuming no lingering issues with his knee, once Miller returns to practice he'll look to carve out a role in New England's crowded backfield, which is currently minus Sony Michel, who's on the PUP list with a foot injury. Also in the mix are are pass-catching ace James White, Rex Burkhead, Damien Harris and undrafted rookie J.J. Taylor.