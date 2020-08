Miller (knee) has been taken off the PUP list to participate in Monday's practice, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.

Miller spent three weeks on the list after signing with the Patriots on Aug. 10. He'll now try to make his case for a roster spot, but it could be difficult now that Sony Michel (foot) is also available, joining Damien Harris and Rex Burkhead. The 29-year-old Miller missed all of last season with a torn ACL.