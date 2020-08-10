The Patriots have signed Miller (knee) to a one-year deal, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Miller, who is bouncing back from a torn ACL that he suffered last August, gives the Patriots some added depth at running back, with Sony Michel on the PUP list with a foot injury. Also in the team's backfield mix are James White, Rex Burkhead, Damien Harris and J.J. Taylor, a context that doesn't provide an immediate path to steady carries for the 29-year-old Miller, who last saw regular-season action with the Texans in 2018.