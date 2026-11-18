Larison turned his lone carry into two yards and caught two of three targets for 15 yards and a touchdown during the Patriots' 35-10 loss to the Lions on Sunday in Munich. He also recorded a tackle on special teams.

The Patriots lost starting quarterback Drake Maye to an ankle injury early in the first quarter, so backup Tommy DeVito was under center for most of contest. New England's struggled with DeVito at the helm, but he did connect with Larison for a 10-yard touchdown pass early in the fourth quarter in what was the Patriots' lone trip to the end zone. Even though that score came in garbage time, it was the first touchdown of Larison's NFL career, although he's firmly entrenched as the team's RB3 behind Rhamondre Stevenson and Corey Kiner. The Patriots are on a bye for Week 11, so their next game will take place in Week 12 against the Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 29.