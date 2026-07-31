Patriots' Lan Larison: In camp competition vs. rookies

Larison is battling rookies Jam Miller and Myles Montgomery for the third spot on the Patriots' running back depth chart, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

Larison looks like the early favorite for the third spot behind Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson, but Miller and Montgomery will have opportunities to strengthen their cases for roster spots throughout training camp and the preseason. Lazar notes that Larison, Miller and Montgomery have all gotten opportunities on kickoff returns early in training camp. Special-teams ability could be the deciding factor for which running back earns a roster spot since Stevenson and Henderson are expected to monopolize opportunities on offense if healthy.