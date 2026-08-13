Patriots' Lan Larison: Lead candidate for No. 3 role

Larison has entered the competition for the No. 3 running back role in the Patriots' offense, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

The Patriots' split-back system comprises Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson, with Terrell Jennings (undisclosed) being the leader for the primary depth role before being placed on injured reserve Thursday. Jennings' misfortune gives Larison a new chance at the 53-man roster, with the running back already reportedly leading the second-team offense while Jennings was getting select reps with the first-team. Larison's primary competition for the role will be Jam Miller, Hassan Haskins and JaMycal Hasty.