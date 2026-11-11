Larison recorded a four-yard rush and failed to haul in his lone target during the Patriots' 45-27 loss to the Packers on Sunday. He also recorded two tackles (one solo) on special teams.

Both of Larison's tackles came while on kickoff coverage, and his lone touch on offense took place early in the fourth quarter. It was Larison has seen little activity in the Patriots' offense over the team's last two games, but that could change given that Rhamondre Stevenson is expected to be out for "the next few weeks" due to a knee injury he sustained Sudnay, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. TreVeyon Henderson (illness) doesn't have a clear timeline of return, so Larison and Corey Kiner are currently slated to be the Patriots' top backfield options for Week 10 against the Lions in Detroit.