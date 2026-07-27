Patriots' Lan Larison: Making push for No. 3 RB slot

Larison appears to the early leader to serve as the Patriots' No. 3 running back behind Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson, Evan Lazar of the team's official site reports.

Also in the mix for slotting behind the top duo are Terrell Jennings (undisclosed), Jam Miller and Myles Montgomery, but after spending the entire 2025 campaign on IR due to a foot injury, Larison is making a push to claim a complementary backfield role ahead of Week 1. In any case, the back who emerges as New England's No. 3 option has modest fantasy upside as long as Stevenson and Henderson are healthy.