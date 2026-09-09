The Patriots elevated Larison from the practice squad ahead of Wednesday's game against the Seahawks.

With TreVeyon Henderson (ankle) sidelined for the season opener, Larison will move up from the practice squad to join Corey Kiner as a reserve option in the backfield behind Rhamondre Stevenson. Though Larison flashed some playmaking ability as a receiver during the preseason, he may end up making most of his contributions on special teams Wednesday, as Stevenson is expected to shoulder a heavy workload as a rusher and on passing downs.