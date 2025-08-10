The Patriots placed Larison (leg) on injured reserve Sunday, Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald reports.

Larison suffered the injury during his two-yard touchdown run at the 3:25 mark in the fourth quarter of Friday's preseason win over the Commanders. He was seen in a walking boot after the game, and after undergoing further tests, the undrafted rookie out of UC Davis will miss the entire 2025 season. The Patriots signed running back Deneric Prince to the roster in a corresponding move.