Larison (undisclosed) rushed twice for five yards and didn't catch either of his two targets in Thursday's 37-13 preseason loss to the Browns.

Larison suited up for the preseason finale after missing practice time earlier in the week due to an undisclosed injury. The 24-year-old running back is competing for a depth role in New England's backfield. Larison didn't help his chances of making the team with Thursday's quiet performance, but he showcased some promising receiving capabilities with a six-catch performance in the preseason opener against the Colts. Jam Miller, Hassan Haskins and JaMycal Hasty are also in contention for the third spot on New England's running back depth chart.