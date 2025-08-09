Larison was spotted wearing a walking boot following the Patriots' 48-18 preseason win over the Commanders on Friday, Michael Giardi of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

Larison went back to the locker room shortly after scoring the Patriots' final touchdown of the game at the 3:25 mark in the fourth quarter, per Zack Cox of the Boston Herald. The walking boot might be a precautionary measure. However, he'll undergo further tests to determine the severity of the injury, but the undrafted rookie is in danger of missing the Patriots' second preseason contest against the Vikings on Saturday, Aug. 16. Larison finished Friday's game with seven carries for 35 yards and two catches on as many targets for nine yards.