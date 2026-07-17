Skip to Main Content
Football
Football
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Patriots' Lan Larison: Vying for RB3 spot in New England

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Larison and Terrell Jennings are set to battle for the third spot on the Patriots' running back depth chart in training camp, Christopher Price of the Boston Globe reports.

Larison signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of UC Davis prior to the 2025 season but injured his foot during the preseason and spent the entire campaign on IR. Now that he's healthy, Larison will try to earn a roster spot in a depth role behind TreVeyon Henderson and Rhamondre Stevenson. Jam Miller and Myles Montgomery are also vying for roles in New England's running back room.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!