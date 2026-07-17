Patriots' Lan Larison: Vying for RB3 spot in New England

Larison and Terrell Jennings are set to battle for the third spot on the Patriots' running back depth chart in training camp, Christopher Price of the Boston Globe reports.

Larison signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of UC Davis prior to the 2025 season but injured his foot during the preseason and spent the entire campaign on IR. Now that he's healthy, Larison will try to earn a roster spot in a depth role behind TreVeyon Henderson and Rhamondre Stevenson. Jam Miller and Myles Montgomery are also vying for roles in New England's running back room.