Patriots' Lance Kendricks: Absent Thursday
Kendricks was held out of Thursday's practice after leaving Wednesday's session early, Jim McBride of The Boston Globe reports.
Kendricks is looking to secure a roster spot as a reserve tight and after joining the Patriots on a one-year deal. It's unclear exactly what's afflicting the veteran, but look for more information to surface in the coming days.
Patriots' Lance Kendricks: Finds new team•
Packers' Lance Kendricks: Spends season as No. 2 tight end•
Packers' Lance Kendricks: Snags two passes in win•
Packers' Lance Kendricks: Season-high four receptions•
Packers' Lance Kendricks: No targets for second straight week•
Packers' Lance Kendricks: No targets Week 13•
