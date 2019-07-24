The Patriots have signed Kendricks to a one-year deal, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

The 31-year-old logged 19 catches for 170 yards and a TD in 16 games with the Packers last season, so this isn't a splashy addition for the Patriots. Still, with Rob Gronkowski having retired and Ben Watson set to serve a four-game suspension to start the coming season, the addition of Kendricks fortifies the team's depth at tight end. With a strong training camp/preseason, Kendricks could make a case for key early-season snaps, a scenario also applies to fellow free-agent addition Matt LaCosse.

