Patriots' Lance Kendricks: Long gainer sets up TD
Kendricks had a catch-and-run of 28 yards during Saturday's 22-17 win against the Titans.
It's been a revolving door at tight end for the Patriots this offseason, with Austin Seferian-Jenkins, Ben Watson (suspension) and Matt LaCosse (ankle) all considered for prominent roles at varying points, only to be cut from the team, suspended or moved down the depth chart due to injury. Kendricks was signed on July 24, and may end up being one of the last men standing when it's all said and done. He brings with him valuable experience and 2,500 career receiving yards, but he was relatively quiet during his two seasons with Green Bay, only compiling 37 catches for 373 yards despite logging 12 starts and playing 23 total games alongside Aaron Rodgers.
