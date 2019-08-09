Patriots' Lance Kendricks: No action Thursday
Kendricks (undisclosed) did not play during Thursday's preseason game against the Lions, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.
Kendricks has yet to participate in practice since signing with the Patriots last week. The veteran tight end is competing for a role in New England's tight end room. Matt LaCosse left Thursday's contest due to an undisclosed injury and did not return, so Kendricks could see plenty of reps if he's able to get healthy and return to practice soon.
