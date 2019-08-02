Kendricks (undisclosed) is not participating at Friday's practice, Doug Kyed of NESN.com reports.

Kendricks is sitting out for the second straight day after leaving Wednesday's practice early with the undisclosed issue. The 31-year-old is looking to secure a spot in New England's tight end rotation with the retirement of Rob Gronkowski and Benjamin Watson beginning the season with a four-game suspension.

