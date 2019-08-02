Patriots' Lance Kendricks: Not practicing Friday
Kendricks (undisclosed) is not participating at Friday's practice, Doug Kyed of NESN.com reports.
Kendricks is sitting out for the second straight day after leaving Wednesday's practice early with the undisclosed issue. The 31-year-old is looking to secure a spot in New England's tight end rotation with the retirement of Rob Gronkowski and Benjamin Watson beginning the season with a four-game suspension.
More News
-
Patriots' Lance Kendricks: Absent Thursday•
-
Patriots' Lance Kendricks: Finds new team•
-
Packers' Lance Kendricks: Spends season as No. 2 tight end•
-
Packers' Lance Kendricks: Snags two passes in win•
-
Packers' Lance Kendricks: Season-high four receptions•
-
Packers' Lance Kendricks: No targets for second straight week•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Buy Barber
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
TE Tiers 3.0
You can get wide receiver production from the tight end position, but it's going to cost you....
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Fade Lockett
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
WR Tiers 3.0
It's a passing league. Is Fantasy football a wide receiver's game? Dave Richard shows you how...
-
What to watch for in preseason
With the preseason getting underway, Ben Gretch names 11 camp battles to watch.
-
RB Tiers 3.0
How should you go about drafting running backs? Early and often, Dave Richard says, in his...