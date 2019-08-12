Kendricks (undisclosed) took the field Monday, sporting a red (non contact) jersey, Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal reports.

With Kendricks still not ready to practice fully and Matt LaCosse dealing with a lower-leg injury, the Patriots added some depth at tight end by acquiring Eric Saubert from the Falcons on Monday. LaCosse is the team's projected Week 1 starter at tight end, with Ben Watson set to serve a four-game suspension, but if LaCosse's injury persists, Kendricks could factor in early on, assuming his own health isn't an issue.

