Patriots' Lance Kendricks: Spotted in non-contact jersey
Kendricks (undisclosed) took the field Monday, sporting a red (non contact) jersey, Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal reports.
With Kendricks still not ready to practice fully and Matt LaCosse dealing with a lower-leg injury, the Patriots added some depth at tight end by acquiring Eric Saubert from the Falcons on Monday. LaCosse is the team's projected Week 1 starter at tight end, with Ben Watson set to serve a four-game suspension, but if LaCosse's injury persists, Kendricks could factor in early on, assuming his own health isn't an issue.
More News
-
Patriots' Lance Kendricks: No action Thursday•
-
Patriots' Lance Kendricks: Not practicing Friday•
-
Patriots' Lance Kendricks: Absent Thursday•
-
Patriots' Lance Kendricks: Finds new team•
-
Packers' Lance Kendricks: Spends season as No. 2 tight end•
-
Packers' Lance Kendricks: Snags two passes in win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Believe It or Not? Darwin, Godwin flash
Heath Cummings tackles what we saw in Week 1 and tells you whether to believe it.
-
Fantasy football rankings: Fade Gurley
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Preseason Week 1 wrap
Who's standing out this preseason? Who's not? Dave Richard watches and analyzes everything...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Ride Ridley
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Pick Goedert
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
Fantasy football prep: Auction strategy
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.