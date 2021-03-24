The Patriots are re-signing Guy to a four-year contract, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports.
Guy has been an integral part of New England's defensive front for the last four seasons, and after exploring other options in free agency -- including the Dolphins -- he'll re-sign with the team for the foreseeable future. The veteran defensive lineman has notched over 55 tackles in each of his seasons with the Patriots, providing him some fantasy value in IDP formats, but his lack of consistent sacks deprives him of much upside.