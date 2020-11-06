Guy (shoulder/elbow/knee) was a non-participant during the Patriots' practice session Thursday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
New England has been handed a rash of injuries along its defensive interior, with Deatrich Wise (knee) and Carl Davis (concussion) both dealing with issues at the moment, as well as Beau Allen (leg) having recently been placed on season-ending IR. Guy himself is confronting multiple injuries at once, and it was evident Sunday against the Bills as he played a season-low 20 defensive snaps. Prior to that, the 30-year-old defensive tackle had averaged 32.7 snaps per game over his first six appearances of 2020.
