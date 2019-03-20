Guy will receive a $400,000 bonus in 2019 to make up for a contract incentive he narrowly missed in 2018, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Guy played 49.6 percent of defensive snaps in 2018, landing a tick shy of a sizable bonus in the second season of his four-year, $14.4 million contract. The Patriots decided to reward him for surpassing expectations, as the 29-year-old piled up 59 tackles (25 solo), 11 quarterback hits and a sack while starting 15 of 16 games. Guy will never be dominant as a pass rusher, but his strong work against the run makes him far more valuable than the contract suggests.