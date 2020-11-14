Guy (shoulder/elbow/knee) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Ravens.
Guy was a limited practice participant all week, and it's tough to get a grasp on his progress because he's dealing with three different injuries. The veteran will start at defensive end if he's active. Otherwise, Deatrich Wise (knee/hand), who is considered questionable, will get the nod at the position.
