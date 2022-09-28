Guy (shoulder) didn't participate in practice Wednesday, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.
Guy left the team's Week 3 loss to the Ravens with a shoulder injury and didn't return. His lack of participation Wednesday is concerning, but he'll have two more opportunities to practice before the team has to make a decision on his status for Week 4. Since joining the Patriots in 2017, Guy has appeared in 82 of a possible 84 games, per Cox.
