Guy (shoulder) didn't participate in practice Wednesday, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.

Guy left the team's Week 3 loss to the Ravens with a shoulder injury and didn't return. His lack of participation Wednesday is concerning, but he'll have two more opportunities to practice before the team has to make a decision on his status for Week 4. Since joining the Patriots in 2017, Guy has appeared in 82 of a possible 84 games, per Cox.

