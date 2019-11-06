Guy racked up four tackles (two solo), one sack and a fumble recovery in Sunday's 37-20 loss to the Patriots.

Guy picked up his first sack of the season and he's now recorded four tackles in three consecutive contests, but the Patriots defense fell back to earth against an ample Ravens offense led by quarterback Lamar Jackson.

