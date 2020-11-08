Guy (shoulder/elbow/knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Jets.
The 30-year-old finished the week with a limited practice and was originally considered questionable, but he's since been downgraded to out. Deatrich Wise (knee) lines up to start in Guy's place at defensive end.
