Guy logged his first sack of the season in Sunday's 27-24 victory over the Steelers.

Guy added seven tackles (four solo) to go along with his sack. His tackle total marked a season-high, so it was an all-around effective day for the 27-year-old. He did all his damage across 49 defensive snaps (73.0 percent).

