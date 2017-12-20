Patriots' Lawrence Guy: Picks up first sack of season
Guy logged his first sack of the season in Sunday's 27-24 victory over the Steelers.
Guy added seven tackles (four solo) to go along with his sack. His tackle total marked a season-high, so it was an all-around effective day for the 27-year-old. He did all his damage across 49 defensive snaps (73.0 percent).
More News
-
Week 16 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 16.
-
Best Week 16 streaming options
Heath Cummings offers streaming options for the championship week of the Fantasy playoffs.
-
SportsLine: Start Bryant, sit Cook
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Podcast: Championship waiver wire
Need a Waiver Wire fill-in for your championship matchup? We’ve got options at every position...
-
Waiver Wire for Week 16
Antonio Brown is the latest star player to get hurt, but Jamey Eisenberg gives you plenty of...
-
What you missed: Monday news wrap up
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.