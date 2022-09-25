Guy (shoulder) is questionable to return to Sunday's matchup against the Ravens.
Guy suffered a shoulder injury at some point versus Baltimore, leaving the Patriots defensive line undermanned with backup Sam Roberts (coach's decision) already ruled inactive. As a result, reserve left defensive end DaMarcus Mitchell will likely slide over into a bigger role against the Ravens.
