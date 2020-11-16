Guy (shoulder/elbow/knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports.
Guy was initially listed as questionable while nursing a trio of injuries, but he's set to draw his usual start at defensive end. The veteran only has one sack on the season, however, making him difficult to trust for fantasy purposes outside of deep IDP formats.
