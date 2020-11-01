Guy suffered a shoulder injury during Sunday's loss to the Bills.
The 30-year-old was considered questionable to return early in the second half but was eventually downgraded to out. Guy had four tackles (two solo) prior to exiting the contest.
More News
-
Patriots' Lawrence Guy: Compiles eight tackles Sunday•
-
Patriots' Lawrence Guy: Notches sack in loss•
-
Patriots' Lawrence Guy: Gets $400K bonus•
-
Patriots' Lawrence Guy: Picks up first sack of season•
-
Patriots' Lawrence Guy: Signs four-year deal with Pats•
-
Ravens re-sign DE Lawrence Guy to two-year deal•