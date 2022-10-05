Guy (shoulder) was a DNP during practice Wednesday.
Guy left Week 3's loss to the Ravens early and then was unable to suit up in Week 4 against the Packers. If he's going to play Sunday against the Lions, he'll likely need to hit the practice field at least once before the contest.
