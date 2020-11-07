Guy (shoulder/elbow/knee) was a limited participant in Friday's practice, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.
The trio of injuries is quite concerning, but his ability to return to practice Friday after sitting out Thursday's session is an encouraging sign. If Guy is forced to sit out Monday's matchup against the Jets, however, Deatrich Wise (knee) is next up to start at defensive end.
More News
-
Patriots' Lawrence Guy: Dealing with multiple injuries•
-
Patriots' Lawrence Guy: Sustains shoulder injury•
-
Patriots' Lawrence Guy: Compiles eight tackles Sunday•
-
Patriots' Lawrence Guy: Notches sack in loss•
-
Patriots' Lawrence Guy: Gets $400K bonus•
-
Patriots' Lawrence Guy: Picks up first sack of season•