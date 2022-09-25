Guy (shoulder) is out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Ravens, Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Guy's absence will leave the Patriots short on depth on the edges. DaMarcus Mitchell will likely see a significant uptick in snaps for the remainder of the contest.
