Guy (shoulder) is listed as out for Sunday's game at the Packers.
Guy was forced out of New England's loss versus Baltimore in Week 3 early with a shoulder injury, and he'll apparently need to sit out at least one more week before he'll be ready to return to action. Carl Davis could see more work in Guy's absence.
