Patriots' Lawrence Guy: Won't play Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Guys (shoulder) is inactive for Monday's game against the Bills.
Guys played through the injury last week but won't be available for Week 16. Tashawn Bower and Adam Butler should see increased work up front for New England's defense.
