Guy (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Lions, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.
Guy will miss a second straight game after picking up a shoulder injury during the team's Week 3 loss to the Ravens. His next chance to suit up will come in Week 6 against the Browns. However, he's yet to practice since suffering the injury, so he may be held out of game action for awhile.
